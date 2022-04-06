Keene & Associates Inc. Takes $2.96 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 2.6% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,712 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $246,128,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $150,857,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $74.43. 11,784,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,776,318. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $162.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

