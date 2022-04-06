Keith Butcher Sells 23,594 Shares of Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU) Stock

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Rating) insider Keith Butcher sold 23,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £25,953.40 ($34,037.25).

Keith Butcher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Keith Butcher purchased 10,000 shares of Boku stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £13,300 ($17,442.62).

Boku stock opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.72) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 135.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 165.27. The stock has a market cap of £391.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35. Boku, Inc. has a 12-month low of GBX 109.55 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 212.50 ($2.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOKU. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Boku in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.54) price objective on shares of Boku in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Boku Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

