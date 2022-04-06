Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

K stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $66.65. 21,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,192. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

In other news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $828,440.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

