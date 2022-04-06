Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Kemper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Kemper stock opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kemper has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kemper will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kemper by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

