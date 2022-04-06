Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Plans Dividend of $0.72

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.716 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of KRYAY opened at $114.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $153.37.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($148.35) to €136.00 ($149.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €125.00 ($137.36) to €115.00 ($126.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

