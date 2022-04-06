Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,212 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.5% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 735,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 139,761 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,467,000. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALDX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

ALDX stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $279.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 19.77 and a current ratio of 19.77.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.