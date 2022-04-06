Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in MannKind by 49.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,229,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after buying an additional 1,402,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,607 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 3,471,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after acquiring an additional 591,996 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 405.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 524,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 420,611 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNKD. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

In other news, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 36,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 79,945 shares of company stock worth $218,052. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MNKD opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $978.75 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.99. MannKind Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

