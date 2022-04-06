Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 128,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 151.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,009 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 376.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.

