Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $53,000 Stock Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 0.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Accuray by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accuray by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 7.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

ARAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Accuray in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Michael Hoge sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $39,969.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Suzanne C. Winter acquired 11,239 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $39,673.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARAY opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $303.24 million, a P/E ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.90.

Accuray Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells radiotherapy systems for alternative cancer treatments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

