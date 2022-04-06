Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 24.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,950 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.5% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 735,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 139,761 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jetstream Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $279.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 19.77, a quick ratio of 19.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALDX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

