Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,562 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HMY. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Investec raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of HMY opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.47. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.76.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.