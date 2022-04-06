Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,449 Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,449 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 35.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0705 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (Get Rating)

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.