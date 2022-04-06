Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZEST. Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecoark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 2,910,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 54,591 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecoark in the 3rd quarter worth about $997,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecoark during the 3rd quarter worth about $820,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecoark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecoark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $574,000. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZEST stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. Ecoark Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Ecoark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

