Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $5.61 on Friday. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $60.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $134.46 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTCC. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 265,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

