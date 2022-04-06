Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $5.61 on Friday. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $60.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $134.46 million during the quarter.
Key Tronic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.
