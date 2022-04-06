Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.66.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMMPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.75 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Killam Apartment REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

KMMPF remained flat at $$17.07 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $18.62.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

