Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,886 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of Kilroy Realty worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 68.7% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,633,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 179.1% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 863,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,163,000 after buying an additional 553,973 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8,031.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 434,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after buying an additional 428,937 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 50.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 890,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,436,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at $18,038,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.46.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

About Kilroy Realty (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.