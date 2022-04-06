Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.33

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 1478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

