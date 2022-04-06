Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.33

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 1478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.