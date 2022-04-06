Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.53

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 130259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KGFHY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 313 ($4.10) to GBX 255 ($3.34) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.57) to GBX 375 ($4.92) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

