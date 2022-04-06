Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $6.91

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.91, but opened at $6.23. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 137,953 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,734,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,311,000 after buying an additional 6,031,729 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 102.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,423,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,490,000 after buying an additional 2,745,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 14,986.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,050,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after buying an additional 2,036,476 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 28.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,905,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,257,000 after buying an additional 1,322,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 100.9% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,505,000 after buying an additional 1,108,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

