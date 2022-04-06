Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $6.91

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.91, but opened at $6.23. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 137,953 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on KC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,734,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,311,000 after buying an additional 6,031,729 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 102.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,423,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,490,000 after buying an additional 2,745,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 14,986.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,050,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after buying an additional 2,036,476 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 28.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,905,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,257,000 after buying an additional 1,322,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 100.9% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,505,000 after buying an additional 1,108,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
