Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €93.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($102.20) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($101.10) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($118.68) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($109.89) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €102.00 ($112.09) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €93.15 ($102.37).

Get Kion Group alerts:

FRA KGX opened at €59.86 ($65.78) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($89.91). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €73.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €85.60.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.