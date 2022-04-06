Kleros (PNK) Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kleros (PNK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0834 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kleros has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $51.89 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008577 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008194 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.35 or 0.00228572 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 622,509,253 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.