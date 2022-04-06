Klever Trading 37.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Klever has traded 37.7% higher against the dollar. Klever has a market cap of $129.39 million and $9.85 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00047920 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.71 or 0.07403762 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,662.68 or 1.00536624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00054732 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

