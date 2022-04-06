Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Wolfe Research

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wolfe Research from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.76.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

