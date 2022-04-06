KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given New €53.00 Price Target at Barclays

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from €57.00 ($62.64) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($63.74) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($80.22) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.75.

KNYJY stock opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $44.31.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.7306 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

