KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from €57.00 to €53.00. The stock traded as low as $25.09 and last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 74541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

KNYJY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($63.74) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($80.22) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.7306 per share. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd.

KONE Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.