K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.57

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €17.57 ($19.31) and traded as high as €29.20 ($32.09). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €27.96 ($30.73), with a volume of 1,140,004 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.68.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:SDF)
Featured Articles
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.