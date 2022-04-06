Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $73.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.72. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $85.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.47 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $102,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,521 shares of company stock worth $5,719,506. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 141.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

