Lamb Weston (LW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lamb Weston to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LW opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.03. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.81%.

LW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Lamb Weston by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

