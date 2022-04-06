Lambda (LAMB) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.52 Million

Lambda (LAMB) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Lambda has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a market cap of $6.52 million and $1.04 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00035603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00104502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,528,379,809 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

