Lamprell (LON:LAM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lamprell plc (LON:LAM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 28.60 ($0.38). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.36), with a volume of 274,436 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Lamprell in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66. The company has a market cap of £111.99 million and a PE ratio of -2.22.

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

