Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $320 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.65 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$1.040 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

LE stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,401. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $533.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.59.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the fourth quarter worth about $2,649,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 55.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,056 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

