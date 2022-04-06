Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Upgraded to Peer Perform by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.80.

Landstar System stock opened at $141.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.64 and a 200-day moving average of $164.60. Landstar System has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 34.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

