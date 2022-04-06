Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Insider Etienne Montagut Sells 12,655 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $726,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $58.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,682. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNTH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter worth about $43,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 218.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 39.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 20.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

