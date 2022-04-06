LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €72.00 ($79.12).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LXS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($71.43) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($72.53) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($93.41) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €1.41 ($1.55) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €38.04 ($41.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.30. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €33.47 ($36.78) and a 52-week high of €65.88 ($72.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.