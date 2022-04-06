Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $59.84, but opened at $53.34. Lattice Semiconductor shares last traded at $52.74, with a volume of 60,014 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $53,617.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $4,112,704.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,951 shares of company stock worth $18,196,817. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average is $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 78.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,096,000 after acquiring an additional 587,681 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,541,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,116,000 after buying an additional 255,695 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,380,000 after purchasing an additional 206,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,678,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,561,000 after buying an additional 100,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,382,000 after acquiring an additional 73,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

