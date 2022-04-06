Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAZ. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 32.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,406,000 after purchasing an additional 736,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 34.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,474,000 after purchasing an additional 547,737 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 28.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,322,000 after purchasing an additional 368,169 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 62.5% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 756,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,642,000 after purchasing an additional 290,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 28.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,120,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,340,000 after purchasing an additional 245,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.51. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.80.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lazard from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

