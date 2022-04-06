Lendingblock (LND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.84 Million

Lendingblock (LND) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Lendingblock coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendingblock has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $18,729.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00035657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00105366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Lendingblock Coin Profile

Lendingblock is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,500,347 coins. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Lendingblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

