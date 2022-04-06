Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.20.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.04. Lennar has a twelve month low of $78.54 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 43,632 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

