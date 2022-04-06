Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEVI. TheStreet downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.46.

LEVI stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.41. 5,182,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,565. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

In other news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $268,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,869 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,370 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

