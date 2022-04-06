LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 25,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 393,385 shares.The stock last traded at $7.49 and had previously closed at $7.73.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LG Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CLSA raised shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get LG Display alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Equities analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LG Display by 3,313.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 191,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 185,508 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 251.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 24.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.