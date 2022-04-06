Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Life Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 93.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Life Storage to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.4%.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $142.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.35. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Life Storage will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,055,000 after acquiring an additional 226,191 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,114,000 after acquiring an additional 122,628 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

