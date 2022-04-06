Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Now Covered by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LSPD. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.56.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion and a PE ratio of -61.10. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.70.

Lightspeed POS ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

