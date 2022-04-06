Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limbach from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, March 21st.
Shares of LMB stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. Limbach has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $11.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Limbach by 9.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 90,955 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Limbach by 33.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in Limbach by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Limbach by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Limbach during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.
Limbach
Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.
