Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limbach from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of LMB stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. Limbach has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $11.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Limbach by 9.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 90,955 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Limbach by 33.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in Limbach by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Limbach by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Limbach during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

