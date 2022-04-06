Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €345.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €345.00 ($379.12) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($354.95) price target on Linde in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($359.34) price target on Linde in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €303.25 ($333.24).

Shares of LIN stock opened at €296.70 ($326.04) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $150.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €270.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €278.10. Linde has a 12-month low of €235.25 ($258.52) and a 12-month high of €309.35 ($339.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

