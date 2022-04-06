Linker Coin Price Hits $0.0578 on Major Exchanges (LNC)

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $750.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0578 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00035657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00105366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin (LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

