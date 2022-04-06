Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Shares of Lithium Americas stock traded down C$1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting C$41.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97, a quick ratio of 62.09 and a current ratio of 64.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion and a PE ratio of -106.84. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$14.46 and a 52 week high of C$53.09.

Lithium Americas ( TSE:LAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.13). As a group, analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 9,762 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.02, for a total transaction of C$419,961.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 919,720 shares in the company, valued at C$39,566,354.40. Also, Senior Officer Rene James William Leblanc sold 37,900 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.26, for a total transaction of C$1,639,394.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,550,479.32.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.