LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.67.

LIVN opened at $82.29 on Tuesday. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $470,316 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter worth $88,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 21.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

