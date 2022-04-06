Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.33 Per Share

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 45.61 ($0.60) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 48.68. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £32.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.68) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 55.57 ($0.73).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.66), for a total value of £202,046 ($264,978.36). Also, insider Robin Budenberg bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £235,000 ($308,196.72).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

