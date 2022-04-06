Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 147,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

LOCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Local Bounti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

